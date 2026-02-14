Blazers' Yang Hansen Has Hilarious Response to All-Star Question

The Portland Trail Blazers took a chance on Yang Hansen with the 16th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and the 7-foot-1 Chinese center's potential was immediately through the roof. Coming into the draft, Yang was commonly compared to a mild version of Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic, and as fitting as it is, the three-time NBA MVP is his idol.

While at All-Star weekend after being named to the Rising Stars event, Yang had a hilarious answer when asked about potentially meeting Jokic.

"I wish I could see him. I can't wait to kiss him," Yang's translator reluctantly said during the rookie's All-Star interview.

Yang Hansen's connection to Jokic

Yang has been eagerly waiting to meet Jokic since getting drafted, as he has been talking about the superstar center for months.

Back during the Summer League, Yang said that if he ever met his "idol," Jokic, he would ask him for a picture and signature.

"He's good. I'm happy that when he gets in his prime, I'll be out of the league probably. He's talented. Yes, we can have a picture of whatever he wants, only if he plays bad against me. Let's say that if I destroy him and I score a lot of points, then yes. If he does that, then no," Jokic responded to Yang's request last July.

Of course, Yang jokingly saying that he wants to kiss Jokic when they meet is a huge step up from asking for a picture and an autograph. Despite the two not meeting yet, they seem to have a good connection.

Yang Hansen's rookie season

At just 20 years old, Yang has plenty of room to grow throughout his career, but his rookie campaign has been mildly underwhelming. Yang has made 34 appearances for the Trail Blazers this season, averaging 2.2 points and 1.6 rebounds in 7.5 minutes per game, while shooting 29.8% from the field.

However, he was able to make a trip to Los Angeles for All-Star weekend for his play in the G League. In the regular season for the Rip City Remix, Yang is averaging 18.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game, while shooting 52% from the field. The young big man has really been able to show what he is capable of in the G League, and it will only be a matter of time until he is making a similar impact at the next level.

