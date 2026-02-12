Why Yang Hansen Hasn't Clicked Yet For Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers are enjoying one of their better seasons in the last couple of years, but that doesn't mean everything has been roses and rainbows.

The team selected Yang Hansen with the No. 16 overall pick in the NBA Draft this summer, but he has not been the shiny player he was expected to be, only averaging 7.6 minutes per game. Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz graded all 30 draft classes and gave the Blazers a "D+" for the rookies' efforts.

"Yang Hansen doesn't look particularly close to being in an NBA rotation despite being selected No. 16 overall by the Portland Trail Blazers," Swartz wrote. "Averaging just 2.2 points and 1.7 rebounds in his limited minutes, Hansen is shooting just 5-of-37 from three (13.5 percent) and 29.3 percent overall. Not ideal for someone who's 7'1"."

Portland Trail Blazers center Yang Hansen reacts to a call during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies. | Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Yang Hansen Not Living Up to Expectations

Yang's low usage rate is not the issue. It's more about seeing a viable path towards playing time moving forward beyond this season. The Blazers are creating a roadblock for him to get legitimate minutes because Donovan Clingan has played really well in his second season out of UConn.

Yang has all the tools to be an innovative center that could change the game, but he hasn't shown those skills that he had in the Chinese Basketball Association that he has in the NBA. Yang just hasn't gotten into a rhythm in the NBA, but it's because he hasn't gotten enough minutes.

In the G League, Yang looks more like the prospect the Blazers were willing to take a chance on. In three appearances for the Rip City Remix, Yang is averaging 18.2 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. If he had more opportunities to get reps in the G League, it could result in more confidence for the young pro and chances to get better.

The Blazers will eventually give Yang more opportunities to earn minutes for the team. They have just found themselves in a unique spot, and the fact that they have been contending for a return trip to the playoffs has reduced the need to play him.

The Blazers are back in action after the All-Star break when they take on Nikola Jokic and the Dunford Nuggets. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT inside the Moda Center. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

