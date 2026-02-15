Blazers PG Damian Lillard Was Nearly Out of Three-Point Contest Before Winning Again

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard is buzzing after winning his third Three-Point Contest of his career, joining an exclusive club alongside Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird and Chicago Bulls guard Craig Hodges as the only players to have won the event thrice.

Lillard was a unique addition to this year's lineup because he has not played a single minute for the Blazers so far this season. Lillard is still recovering from a torn Achilles he suffered back in the playoffs with the Milwaukee Bucks last season. Lillard is taking the whole season off to get his Achilles fully healed, but he still had plans to return to the Three-Point contest and come out on top.

While Lillard ended up winning the competition, he appeared to be a last-minute replacement for someone who had to drop out late in the process.

"I was just talking to a friend at the league and talking about All-Star Weekend and, me going on a vacation," Lillard said via team reporter Casey Holdahl.

"I kind of joked like, 'I'm available to do it.' I don't think there was a slot available and then one became available and he asked if I would really, really do it. And I was like, 'Yeah, if I'm allowed to do it.' I was like, 'Sign me up' because I'm dying for some competition right now. I'm happy to be invited back to do it again."

Kristyn Cash presents the three point contest trophy to Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Damian Lillard Was Almost Omitted From Three-Point Lineup

It was definitely a positive sign for the Blazers that Lillard was out there shooting threes, as he has for over a decade in the NBA. Re-signing him to a contract this summer was a risk, especially after he had been waived by the Bucks, but the shooting performance shown in Los Angeles shows that he definitely has more left in the tank.

It isn't easy for veteran players to return to the court from substantial injuries like a torn Achilles, but the All-Star Weekend was proof that there is potential for Lillard to be close to the player that he used to be.

When he returns next season, the Blazers don't need Lillard to be prime Dame. They simply need him to fill in a role for the Blazers that will get them back into the postseason and keep them competitive against the top teams in the Western Conference.

