Blazers Sign Local Tryout Longshot to Two-Way Deal

The Portland Trail Blazers have filled their 18-man roster with a new two-way signing. After waiving Javonte Cooke, the Blazers did not waste much time filling his spot. According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, the Blazers are signing Jayson Kent to a two-way contract and the final roster spot.

"The Portland Trail Blazers and Jayson Kent have agreed to a two-way deal, his agent Rob Anshila of Elevate Sports Alliance told HoopsHype. The 24-year-old was originally acquired by Portland Rip City Remix via a local tryout and developed into a 3-and-D forward in the G League," Scotto reported.

The Portland Trail Blazers and Jayson Kent have agreed to a two-way deal, his agent Rob Anshila of Elevate Sports Alliance told @hoopshype. The 24-year-old was originally acquired by Portland Rip City Remix via a local tryout and developed into a 3-and-D forward in the G League. pic.twitter.com/jLIhKURgj1 — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) March 3, 2026

Blazers sign Jayson Kent

Kent, 24, went undrafted in 2025 before ultimately earning a roster spot with the Rip City Remix due to a local tryout. From earning a G League spot the hard way to being on an official NBA roster in the same season, Kent is an inspiring success story.

The 6-foot-8 forward made 25 appearances and 19 starts for the Remix this season, averaging 12.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game, while shooting 48% from the field and 40% from three-point range.

Kent now joins Caleb Love and Chris Youngblood on Portland's two-way deals, and all three players are 24 years old. The Blazers have a clear plan for their two-way contracts, as they have sought out players who have experience and bring specific skills to the table.

Welcome to Rip City, Jayson Kent and Chris Youngblood 🥳 pic.twitter.com/pQ8UVuLFGq — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) March 3, 2026

Kent spent five seasons in college, but his role as a fifth-year senior at Texas in the 2024-25 season was surprisingly limited. Kent averaged 5.6 points and 3.3 rebounds in 17.2 minutes per game, as he immediately made more of an impact in the G League than he did in college.

Will Kent have a role in Portland?

At his best, Kent is an effective 3-and-D forward with length, although it is uncertain whether he will get the opportunities to show that at the next level. Similar to the recent Youngblood signing, we should not expect either two-way player to get much playing time down the stretch of the season.

The Blazers are currently in tenth place in the West with a 29-33 record. As they fight for play-in positioning, Caleb Love has proven to be an on-court difference-maker, but Kent and Youngblood will likely spend most of their time with the Remix. Taking a chance on a defensive-minded player like Kent with their final roster spot is not the craziest idea, but we will see how it shakes out.