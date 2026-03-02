Blazers Cut Two-Way Player After Chris Youngblood Signing

The Portland Trail Blazers have been making some minor roster adjustments since the trade deadline, and now another player is paying the price. HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reports that the Blazers are waiving two-way guard Javonte Cooke.

"The Portland Trail Blazers are waiving Javonte Cooke, league sources told HoopsHype. Cooke appeared in 19 games for Portland. He’s been a G League standout, averaging 22.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals for with the Rip City Remix, Portland’s G League affiliate," Scotto reported.

This decision to waive Cooke follows their prior move to sign Chris Youngblood to a two-way contract, so the Blazers will have another open roster spot available to use as the season winds down.

Cooke, 26, was in his first year on an NBA roster and made 19 appearances with the Blazers this season. In his 19 games, Cooke averaged 1.2 points and 1.0 rebounds in 4.9 minutes per contest, while shooting 22% from the field.

Cooke is a bit on the older side for a two-way player, so it could be hard to find another opportunity. Still, though, he showed enough promise in the G League to make the case for himself. For the Rip City Remix this season, Cooke averaged 23.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.

Cooke went undrafted in 2023 and went on to spend two seasons in the Minnesota Timberwolves' G League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves. The 6-foot-6 guard then spent a season with the Oklahoma City Blue before finding his way to Rip City, and he has been impressive at the G League level. Cooke has averaged over 16 points per game for three straight years before making his well-deserved NBA debut this season.

Cooke will have no trouble finding another opportunity in the G League with how dominant he has been at that level, but it is challenging for a team to use a two-way spot on a 26-year-old.

What's next for the Blazers?

By signing Youngblood and waiving Cooke, the Blazers' final roster spot has opened back up. Will they sign another two-way player by the end of the season?

With Youngblood and Caleb Love currently on their two-way payroll, it would make sense for the Blazers to target a forward or big man with the open spot. There are plenty of young players out there worth taking a chance on, and hopefully, the Blazers are able to find a gem in the masses.