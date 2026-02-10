What the Blazers Trade Deadline Moves Say About Their Playoff Belief

The Portland Trail Blazers are evaluating how to move forward with their new trade acquisition of Vit Krejci.

Krejci was acquired by the Blazers in exchange for Duop Reath days before the deadline and the Czech guard has already been a difference-maker for the team in his short time in Portland. Krejci scored in double figures for the Blazers in each of their wins against the Memphis Grizzlies over the weekend, making him someone to watch in the rotation moving forward.

It remains to be seen how Krejci will fit when Deni Avdija returns to the lineup, but it's clear that the Blazers are feeling pretty good about returning to the postseason after making the trade for him.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Vit Krejci looks on during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies. | Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Blazers Eyeing Playoffs After Krejci Trade

The Blazers also have a lot to consider when it comes to how the team is currently constructed. Damian Lillard is a big part of the team for the next two seasons while he is under contract, so that likely played a role in how the Blazers decided to operate going into this trading season.

The Blazers are sitting comfortably in the play-in tournament segment of the standings, so they didn't have much reason to sell off all of their assets or buy big in order to make a push. They are still 6.5 games back of the Minnesota Timberwolves, who hold the No. 6 seed. Meanwhile, they are four games ahead of the Grizzlies, who made their intentions very clear after trading Jaren Jackson Jr. to the Utah Jazz for three first-round picks in an eight-player deal.

Every team below the Grizzlies in the standings has signaled that they are wanting to have a high pick in the 2026 NBA draft. The Dallas Mavericks traded Anthony Davis to the Washington Wizards, the Utah Jazz traded for Jackson but also sat him throughout the entire 4th quarter in a potential winning game against the Orlando Magic over the weekend. Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings also don't have a viable path towards making it to the playoffs this season.

Simply put, the Blazers are set to make the playoffs by default, but they are at least moving in the right direction towards getting better in hopes of winning a game or two and advancing to the postseason as a possible No. 7 or 8 seed, which would be a huge accomplishment.

Read More Portland Trail Blazers On SI Stories