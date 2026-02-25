Why Shaedon Sharpe Might Not Play For Blazers Again This Season

The Portland Trail Blazers are beginning to realize that they will be without Shaedon Sharpe for a very long time.

The Blazers released an injury report on Sharpe that will keep him out for the next several weeks with a leg ailment that has evolved over the course of the last couple of games.

"Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe continues to receive treatment associated with a left calf strain. Follow-up imaging has revealed a stress reaction of the left fibula," the team said in a press release. "Sharpe will be re-evaluated in approximately four-to-six weeks to allow for adequate healing before beginning a progressive return to full basketball activity."

Shaedon Sharpe Out For Weeks

Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen dribbles the bal past Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe. | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

This is not good news for Sharpe, who has been out for the last seven games with the calf strain. Now that there is an issue with his fibula that could result in him being out for much longer. In short, there's a very good chance Sharpe has played his last game with the Blazers this season.

In a perfect world, Sharpe will be evaluated in four weeks. That would take the team to late March. By then there will only be a couple more games left in the regular season. If all goes well, maybe there's a chance Sharpe will be able to condition himself to get ready for the final games of the season and possibly the play-in tournament. However, that would be asking for a lot out of his leg, which is clearly in need of some rest.

Sharpe will try his best to heal quickly so that he can play in these potential playoff games for the Blazers. If Portland finds themselves out of contention by this point, it might be wise for him to give it a rest until the end of the offseason to allow him to fully heal without the possibility of re-injuring himself.

It's a big blow for the Blazers, who have really benefited from Sharpe this season. Sharpe is averaging a career-best 21.4 points per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field. He is also making 34 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

Sharpe will likely stay back in Portland on the sidelines once again when the Blazers go on their five-game road trip. Their first game is against the Chicago Bulls, who have lost 10 games in a row. Tip-off is scheduled for tomorrow at 5 p.m. PT inside the United Center. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.