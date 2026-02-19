3 Candidates For Blazers Next All-Star

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija came out of nowhere to represent Team World at the All-Star Game last weekend.

Avdija has had a breakout season, averaging over 25 points per game and emerging as the top option for the Blazers. There is a lot of talent on the roster outside of Avdija, which is part of the reason why the team is hovering around .500 going into the second half of the season. Here's a look at three of Avdija's teammates who could join him in the All-Star game in the years to come.

Shaedon Sharpe

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe warms up before a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

When Sharpe arrived with the Blazers in 2022, he had a ton of upside but did not play in college basketball, so he was brought along slowly. In his first season, he averaged just under 10 points per game, but that number has grown in every season since, leading up to the 21.4 points per game he has averaged this season. If he continues to go along this trajectory,

Sharpe could be averaging somewhere in the mid-20s by as early as next season. If the Blazers are moving up in the standings and Sharpe continues to grow, he should be given a lot of All-Star consideration in the near future.

Donovan Clingan

In just his second season in the league, Clingan is averaging a double-double with 11.6 points and 11.5 rebounds per game. He has started in all 52 games he has appeared in so far this season and continues to grow as the year goes on.

If Clingan becomes someone who consistently gets a double-double for several years, he will be viewed as one of the best centers in the Western Conference, which should elevate his chances at becoming an all-star in the years to come.

Scoot Henderson

Henderson has struggled so far in his career, failing to fulfill the pre-draft expectations that were placed upon him. The third-year pro is just 22 years old and still has a lot of room for growth. He has been battling a hamstring injury all season long and has finally returned in the brief appearances he has made so far this season. He has looked pretty strong, averaging 14 points and 5.5 assists per game despite coming off the bench

With Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday in the picture, it's hard to imagine Henderson growing into an All-Star with them ahead of him on the depth chart. Once their time is up, Henderson could be given an opportunity to start if the Blazers keep him around, which could help his chances at becoming an All-Star.