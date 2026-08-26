Blazers, Hawks Trade Idea for Jonathan Kuminga, Shaedon Sharpe is a Win-Win

Shaedon Sharpe's torn meniscus is forcing the Portland Trail Blazers to pivot and think of new ways to approach the upcoming season.

The Blazers can get creative and trade Sharpe to a team like the Atlanta Hawks, who are hoping to find someone to take on Jonathan Kuminga and his contract for the foreseeable future. Kuminga is seeking a contract in the neighborhood of $15-18 million, and the Blazers might be willing to take that on as long as they send Sharpe to the Hawks in a trade.

Why the Blazers Make the Trade

Atlanta Hawks forward Jonathan Kuminga dribbles during the second half of the 2026 NBA Playoffs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blazers aren't going to get much value out of Sharpe this season, considering he is out for the next six months. By flipping Sharpe into Kuminga and signing him to a three-year, $45 million contract, they are actually saving money.

Sharpe is scheduled to make $90 million over the next four seasons, including this one, when he won't be playing for most of it. If the Blazers are willing to throw in some draft pick sweeteners, they might be able to pull this off.

Kuminga is someone that could step in as the team's sixth man and provide some depth in the frontcourt. Kuminga has had an interesting career so far after being thrown into the Golden State Warriors in his rookie season. They won a championship in his first NBA season, and he always looked like someone that they could build around following the title, but it never fully materialized.

Kuminga could not agree to a long-term contract with the Warriors, which resulted in him getting traded to the Hawks in the middle of the season. The Hawks also struggled to find a true home for him, which is why the team has not signed him to a long-term deal.

Kuminga is looking for a fresh start in a team that could benefit from him for the long term. The Blazers might be willing to open their home to him and give him a chance to truly thrive and flourish as he enters his age-24 season.

Why the Hawks Make the Trade

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe enters Moda Center to play against the LA Clippers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hawks don't have Kuminga as part of their long-term plan. Otherwise, they would have signed him to a deal by now. They have this chance to take on Sharpe and possibly incorporate him into the mix by the end of the season or next year.

Former Blazers guard CJ McCollum is on a one-year deal worth $21 million with the Hawks, and he'll be a free agent by the end of the season. McCollum will be 35 once the season starts, so it remains to be seen if he has much longer with the Hawks as a starting point guard.

Sharpe could enter the mix next season and challenge for a starting bid, especially if rookie Kingston Flemings is still not ready. This deal sets the Hawks up for the future, and it helps the Blazers for right now, which is why both sides would ultimately end up as winners if this deal were to be consummated.