Blazers Power Rankings: Where We Agree and Disagree

The Portland Trail Blazers are in a unique position as they move forward into the 2026-27 season.

They are coming off of their first playoff appearance since 2022 and they have reason to be optimistic for a better finish in 2027 as they welcome back Damian Lillard and introduce Ja Morant to the starting lineup. While Shaedon Sharpe is sidelined with a torn meniscus that should keep him out until March at the earliest, the Blazers still have potential to crack the playoffs once again.

We looked at power rankings across the internet from The Athletic, Bleacher Report and ESPN to see where the Blazers are viewed in terms of the rest of the league. Here are our thoughts:

Agree: Blazers Are a Play-In Team

Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday shoots a free throw against the New Orleans Pelicans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blazers found themselves on top of the play-in tournament field last season in the Western Conference, as they beat the Phoenix Suns to claim the No. 7 seed. Going into the upcoming season, the Blazers are a better team, but there are still a ways to go between them and the top six in the West.

The San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers all have reason to be higher in the standings than the Blazers, which means the highest Portland should be in the standings is No. 7.

Disagree: 43 Wins Seems a Little Low

Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan controls the ball against the New York Knicks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN's win projection has the Blazers claiming 43 victories in the upcoming season, which is one more than the previous year. Adding a pair of All-Star guards in Lillard and Morant should hopefully constitute more than just one additional victory.

While Lillard and Morant come with their own injury issues, the team has the ability to be better than just one more win. The win projection isn't far off as 50 might be too much, but a sweet spot of somewhere between 45-47 makes sense for the Blazers this season.

Agree: Blazers Are Very Unpredictable This Season

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Micah Nori answers questions from the press conference. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blazers have a lot of promise with Morant and Lillard going into the fold, but that doesn't guarantee any growth in terms of the standings or their record.

Portland will have to figure out how to coexist with this crowded backcourt and a new head coach in Micah Nori. Those challenges could affect their record early in the season, but if they catch on a rhythm quickly, they should benefit greatly.