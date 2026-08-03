Should Blazers Fans Actually Be Worried About Relocation?

For years, the idea of the Portland Trail Blazers leaving Portland felt next to impossible. However, after the last few months, the Blazers' future in Portland is uncertain. Their current deal with the Moda Center is set to expire in 2030, and there are plenty of cities that could potentially house the Blazers if they end up relocating.

Whether Portland's ownership is bluffing or using this as leverage in a negotiation, fans are understandably concerned.

They are Portland's only professional sports team in one of the big four sports leagues, and have been a central part of the city's identity for over five and a half decades since they entered the NBA as an expansion team in 1970. Through ownership changes and numerous rebuilding seasons, serious discussions about relocation have been rare.

Because of this, recent discussions about the Moda Center and new owner Tom Dundon have been immediately thrust into the spotlight. What once seemed next to impossible is now at the very least a source of public discourse, which has left many fans wondering if they should be worried.

The short answer is that the concern is understandable, but the roots of the situation are far more complicated than the headlines.

Why Relocation Suddenly Entered the Conversation

Apr 2, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Tom Dundon, the owner of the Portland Trail Blazers, after a game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Negotiations surrounding the future of the Moda Center have become increasingly public as discussions have continued. Dundon has taken the firm stance that he will not contribute any money towards the renovation of the Moda Center. This has naturally fueled speculation about what will happen in the event that Dundon and the Moda Center cannot reach an agreement.

It is fair to speculate, as there have been multiple professional sports franchises who have relocated in recent years. Even if the circumstances are different, seeing teams like the Athletics, Coyotes, and Raiders leave their longtime host cities can make the possibility of the Blazers relocating feel more realistic.

Why Relocation is More Difficult Than It Sounds

Mar 12, 2020; Portland, Oregon, USA; An outside view of the Moda Center where the Portland Trail Blazers and the Memphis Grizzlies game was cancelled due to the COVID-19 virus.Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Relocating an NBA franchise is far from simple. It is not just up to Tom Dundon, as he would need approval the other NBA Owners who make up the NBA's Board of Governors, in a majority vote. Historically, the NBA prefers stability in markets that represent financial stability, but throughout history relocation efforts have been granted to teams that failed to reach new arena deals.

Portland may not be the biggest market financially, but they have a very passionate fanbase. There has been a lot of pushback from the public who have warned the NBA that losing a fanbase like the Portland Trail Blazers would be bad for business. There have even been comparisons to the Seattle Supersonics relocation in 2008 which caused a massive amount of backlash from the fans.

What Fans Should Actually Watch

Apr 12, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) signs autographs for fans before a game against the Sacramento Kings at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fans should keep an eye on the vote from Multnomah County on Aug. 6 and Portland City Council on Aug. 12, which will determine whether they will award the funds to renovate the Moda Center and secure a new 20-year lease extension. Multnomah County is proposing $88 million while the City of Portland is pledging $120 million. The Oregon State Legislature is awarding $373 million, but it is contingent on the County and City's funds also being granted.

If a new deal isn't agreed to, the NBA could step in and help facilitate the next steps in the process to keep the Blazers in Portland. The league has expressed a desire to remain in Portland.

With the current lease expiring in 2030, this vote could truly dictate the future of basketball in Portland as we know it. Fans can write to their local leaders about their desire to keep the Blazers in Portland.