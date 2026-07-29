3 Potential Blazers Relocation Cities If Moda Center Deal Fails

The Portland Trail Blazers face the scary reality of a possible relocation if a new arena deal cannot be reached between the franchise and the city.

The Blazers need a new arena deal in the coming years with the current deal set to expire in 2030 and many believe new owner Tom Dundon could relocate the franchise given his recent spell of cost-cutting moves. Dundon is expecting public funding for the Blazers' new arena deal, but the city isn't willing to budge.

Here's a look at three cities that could legitimately build a case for a relocation.

Kansas City

Kansas City Kings guard Billy McKinney | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The NBA has not had a franchise in Kansas City in over 40 years, after the Kings relocated to Sacramento in the 1985-86 season. There are a number of cities that are too close to other NBA franchises, like Nashville with the Memphis Grizzlies and Austin with the San Antonio Spurs, but Kansas City doesn't have that problem.

Seattle and Las Vegas are also expected to receive expansion franchises in the coming years, so that opens up the door for a city like Kansas City, whose mayor has recently lobbied for the city to welcome an NBA franchise.

“I think we could easily support an NBA team, and I think as conversations go on, either for franchises themselves looking for different places or for NBA expansion,” Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas said via KCTV contributor Melaina Hesterlee.

“That’s a conversation that Kansas City wants to be in."

Mexico City

Jahmir Young of the Grand Rapids Gold dribbles against Dink Pate of the Mexico City Capitanes. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The NBA has established Mexico City as a city they want to invest in over the past several years. The G League welcomed the Mexico City Capitanes in 2021, and the league has held annual games in the city for the regular season.

Since 2014, a total of 14 regular-season games have taken place in Mexico City, and another one this November between the Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers will continue the tradition.

The opportunity to add a team in a place like Mexico City with a population of 22-25 million in the metropolitan area could be something for Dundon to consider.

Virginia Beach

Virginia Squires forward Julius Erving in action. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Virginia Beach is flying under the radar in expansion talks, but they have always been hopeful to become a major sports city. It's three hours away from the Washington Wizards, which gives an opportunity to build their own market, similar to what the Oklahoma City Thunder were able to do when the Seattle SuperSonics relocated there in 2008.

Coleman Ferguson, the founder of the Virginia Beach Arena Project, has a plan to build an arena that could house an NBA team.

“Our arena is going to be an indoor-covered dome. That’s a 20,000-square-foot arena that can host concerts and completely support itself, and then potentially get an NBA team," Ferguson said in 2025.

There is a hunger and desire to get a team out there ever since the Virginia Squires of the ABA folded 50 years ago just before the ABA-NBA merger.

An Overview

City Metropolitan Population Arena Readiness Distance to Nearest Franchise Kansas City 2.27 million T-Mobile Center (18,972) 353 mi (Oklahoma City) Mexico City 22-25 million Arena CDMX (22,500) 852 mi (San Antonio) Virginia Beach 1.8 million Arena Plans Forming 209 mi (Washington D.C.)

All three of these markets make sense for Dundon to move the team to. Mexico City provides probably the best financial investment, but it might be the hardest obstacle to overcome: getting approval from the rest of the NBA owners.

Kansas City already has a built-in arena and a desire to welcome an NBA team. Virginia Beach is a fresh new city that is close to his NHL franchise, the Carolina Hurricanes.

All three cities make sense for various reasons, and Dundon will likely explore all of those and other options if a new deal doesn't come to fruition.