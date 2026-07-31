Why the Blazers' Future in Portland Hangs in the Balance

The Portland Trail Blazers are reflecting after meeting with city council in order to try and secure funds for a new arena deal.

The city council will vote on Aug. 12 on whether to give the Blazers $120 million in funding, but it will cost around $600 million to renovate the entire arena and keep the franchise in the city it has called home since 1970.

The Blazers Need a New Arena Deal

A general view of a sign on a lamp post outside the Moda Center. | USA TODAY Sports

The Blazers' current arena deal expires in 2030, but the franchise and the city are negotiating a new 20-year lease agreement. Both sides are far apart in negotiations, which is not where they want to be just two weeks before voting on the term sheet for the $120 million in funding that could come from the city.

The $120 million from the city and the $88 million from the county is necessary in order to secure the majority of the money for the arena from the Oregon State Legislature, which is around $328 million.

The city council wants the Blazers to stay in Portland, but they also want to know where the $120 million will go if it is granted to them. The city council doesn't have a clear idea on what the Blazers would do with the money, which makes them hesitant to grant them the funds.

There is also a looming threat of a potential lawsuit from the city stemming from the previous lease agreement, which has kept the Blazers from negotiating further down the line, but if that danger is removed, it could allow negotiations to continue. The Blazers want to protect themselves legally from the city down the line before moving further along in negotiations.

What City Council and the Blazers Are Saying

The past relations between city council and the franchise haven't been the prettiest, but there is a desire to move forward, according to Portland City Council President Jamie Dunphy.

“We are not interested in looking backwards," Dunphy said via The Athletic insider Jason Quick. “We are not looking to re-open and renegotiate old contract agreements. We are looking forward to trying to figure out what the future of the Blazers in the city of Portland really is."

Blazers president Dewayne Hankins feels the franchise is more than worthy of the funds, citing that it has done so much for the city already compared to others around the league.

The city council is showing that it wants this to work, but they need some items on the Blazers' end of the bargain to make it worth their money in the long run.

“The council is ready to dive into the details,’’ Dunphy said via Quick. “(The council) wants Excel spreadsheets. They want to know how many sticks of lumber, and how many bags of concrete. And that’s not quite where the Blazers are at this moment.

“I understand that’s not where they are … but we have a responsibility to be transparent and accountable to the public with every dollar we are spending."

What This Means Moving Forward

As one of the leading businesses in the city, the Blazers mean a great deal to the city of Portland. Potential relocation could further destroy the city's economy in the future.

It appears the city will do what it takes to get this plan underway. The issue is that the Blazers have not disclosed how the $120 million will be used for the arena. With a vote coming in the next couple of weeks, the clock is ticking for the Blazers to disclose their plans to the city.