Why Victor Wembanyama’s Playoff Dominance Should Scare the Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers and the rest of the NBA should be scared after watching Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder.

In a double-overtime affair, the Spurs edged the Thunder, led by 22-year-old Victor Wembanyama, who delivered a career performance when it mattered most. Wembanyama scored 41 points while grabbing 24 rebounds in the 122-115 victory, giving the Spurs a 1-0 lead in the series and the Thunder their first loss in the postseason.

The Spurs' playoff run this spring began with a five-game series against the Blazers, where Portland saw a glimpse of the potential San Antonio had. Now that the Spurs are playing like this closer to their final form, the Blazers and the rest of the league have no choice but to take notice.

How Can Blazers Stop Wembanyama?

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama celebrates with forward Julian Champagnie. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Blazers are building around Donovan Clingan at the center position, who proved to be no match for Wemby during their first-round series last month. Clingan, like Wembanyama, is 22 years old. He isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Clingan represents the ideal frame to try and contain Wembanyama at 7-2, 280 pounds, but it's going to take more than that to defend the Spurs' big man.

There is more to the Spurs than Wemby, but he proved against the Thunder that he is by far the most dangerous cog to the machine.

The Thunder Might Be The Only Antidote

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looks on during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Thunder may have come out on the losing end of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, but they certainly gave it quite the effort. They had no answer for Wemby despite having Chet Holmgren on the floor, but the Thunder needed Wembanyama to have a generational game in order to win in double overtime.

The Thunder are fortunate to have a two-time MVP in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is simply on a much higher level than any player on the Blazers roster. It's hard to imagine anyone playing for Portland reaching that potential. Deni Avdija has the best chance, but it's still unlikely.

The Bottom Line

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija during the second half of game five of the first round. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The Spurs and Thunder are on a tier much higher than the other squads in the Western Conference. For teams like the Blazers plotting their way to the top, they will have to leap higher and farther than usual to reach that level.

San Antonio and Oklahoma City are built to last in the contender conversation for a very long time, making it that much harder for Portland to get where it wants to go.

The Blazers' young core has plenty of upside, but with the Spurs accelerating their timeline, Portland's front office must be incredibly precise with its upcoming moves just to keep pace.