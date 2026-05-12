The Biggest Mistake Blazers Can’t Afford to Repeat This Offseason

The Portland Trail Blazers remained one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the league for a second straight season.

After finishing 26th in the 2024-25 campaign, the Blazers were 28th this past season despite being third in the league in attempts.

To transition from a tweener team to a true contender, the Blazers must move beyond shooting more and focus on shooting better.

Value Over Volume

Portland Trail Blazers acting head coach Tiago Splitter against the Phoenix Suns. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Blazers' offensive philosophy under interim head coach Tiago Splitter emphasized floor spacing, but the roster lacked the personnel to punish defenses.

The Blazers averaged nearly 42 attempts per game but converted at a bottom-tier rate. This resulted in a staggering amount of empty possessions that fueled opponent transition opportunities.

While Jerami Grant (39.3 percent) and Toumani Camara (37.5 percent) shot well, the backcourt struggled. Shaedon Sharpe (34.4 percent) and Scoot Henderson (35.2 percent) showed flashes but remained inconsistent, while Deni Avdija (31.7 percent) could have been a lot better in that area.

How to Fix in Free Agency

The most immediate solution is currently playing his way into a massive payday. Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Ayo Dosunmu is stating his case to the entire league before he hits free agency and the Blazers would benefit greatly from adding him.

Dosunmu finished the 2025-26 regular season shooting 43.9 percent from deep, ranking fifth in the league behind Cam Spencer, Bobby Portis, Rui Hachimura and Luke Kennard.

Beyond the shooting, Dosunmu is an elite downhill threat. Adding a player who can both space the floor and attack the rim would alleviate the pressure on Henderson, who often finds the paint clogged by defenders sagging off Portland's inconsistent shooters.

Another option for the team could be Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill, who was one of just 30 players in the NBA this season to make over 40 percent of his shots from downtown. He might not cost as much as Dosunmu, but could still provide a ton of value that the Blazers are looking for.

Big Game Hunting?

With Tom Dundon’s ownership group officially taking over, reports indicate a willingness to spend big to move the needle.

The Blazers could trade for Trey Murphy III from New Orleans. Murphy is a career 38.2 percent shooter who offers the three-and-D archetype Portland desperately needs to pair with Toumani Camara.

Names like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis have surfaced in rumors, but for Portland’s current structure, a high-level wing shooter like Murphy or Dosunmu provides more functional spacing for their young core.

Improvement From Within

Donovan Clingan has established him as a defensive anchor in his first two seasons, but his offensive evolution is the hidden key to Portland's shooting.

Clingan shot 34.4 percent on 3.2 attempts per game. If he can bump that to 36-37 percent on higher volume, it forces opposing centers out of the paint, creating opportunities for Portland's cutters.

When Clingan is a threat to roll or pop, it forces weak-side defenders to make a choice. Currently, teams are staying home on Portland's shooters because they don't fear the kick-out pass.

The Bottom Line

The Blazers have to be a better 3-point shooting team in terms of finding higher-quality looks from distance. They have the math part right, but they need to put their shooters in a better position to succeed.

It's going to take more than just one switch to make this happen. The Blazers need to explore all avenues possible towards becoming a better shooting team. Adding Damian Lillard should help, but the Blazers need to continue finding other ways to shoot better in order to become a true contender in the Western Conference.