Why Blazers' Damian Lillard Has Big Role in Shaedon Sharpe Recovery

The Portland Trail Blazers are reeling after losing Shaedon Sharpe for the next six months. He is going to be reevaluated at the end of February, and if all goes well, could appear for Portland in the final quarter of the 2026-27 season.

It will be a long road of recovery for Sharpe, which isn't new for the Blazers. Portland has unfortunately become a place of tradition for the injured guard with upside prototype, dating back to Brandon Roy in the late 2000s. Roy, Damian Lillard, Scoot Henderson and Sharpe have all dealt with long-term injuries that have affected their careers.

This is the longest injury Sharpe will face, but having Lillard back in the fold could be a massive benefit for the Blazers.

Shaedon Sharpe Can Learn from Damian Lillard

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe enters Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lillard and Sharpe were teammates in 2022-23, when the latter was a rookie. Sharpe was expected to become Lillard's backcourt partner after CJ McCollum was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans. The Blazers ultimately traded Lillard the following summer to the Milwaukee Bucks, per his request. This opened the door for Sharpe to grow with more playing time and scoring responsibility.

Sharpe ultimately became the shooting guard the Blazers were hoping to build around for the future, signing him to a four-year, $90 million extension to keep him in Portland for the long haul. Last summer, Lillard re-signed with the Blazers in hopes of rehabbing his torn Achilles during the 2025-26 campaign before returning to the court in 2026-27.

The vision of Lillard and Sharpe sharing the backcourt is still a goal for the Blazers, but it looks like those dreams will have to wait one more year. Sharpe is now the one on the bench in rehab, which is all too familiar for Lillard.

Last season, Lillard was strapped to the sidelines having to slowly rehab his injury in hopes of coming back stronger and better than ever. Lillard is expected to make a return in the upcoming season, but his veteran leadership is also a massive reason why the Blazers wanted to bring him back in the first place.

Lillard's mentorship for Sharpe will continue to play a big role for the Blazers as the season continues. The words and encouragement Lillard gives Sharpe could be what the Blazers need in order for him to make a full recovery and get back on track to try and appear for Portland in a playoff push.