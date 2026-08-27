Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe Undergoes Surgery; What's Next?

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe underwent successful surgery on his torn meniscus.

An update posted by the team says Sharpe will be "reevaluated in six months," which means he will be out until Feb. 27, 2027, which is just past the All-Star break. The Blazers will have played 60 games between now and then, which gives Sharpe a chance to play in the final 22, but there's a good chance he likely won't play in all of those contests.

Of those 22 games, 10 of them are part of back-to-backs, and this is all assuming that his recovery process goes 100 percent smoothly. This means the Blazers are likely anticipating the worst for Sharpe, which is that he sits out for the entire year. Any contributions he makes in the 2026-27 season is nothing short of a cherry on top of the sundae.

What's Next for Blazers After Shaedon Sharpe Surgery?

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe walks off the court after participating in warm ups. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sharpe will immediately begin the rehab process, which he knows all too well. Throughout his four years in the NBA, Sharpe has torn his labrum, suffered an abdominal injury, and dealt with a stress reaction to his left fibula.

Now he has a torn right meniscus, which is an injury that he needs to take very seriously. At just 23 years old, Sharpe hopefully has a long NBA career ahead of him, but this is an injury that could derail things very quickly if he's not careful in the rehab process.

The Blazers will do everything they can to give Sharpe as much comfort as possible in this process so that he can bounce back better than ever. With Sharpe on the sidelines, the Blazers will need Ja Morant, Scoot Henderson, Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday to step up in the scoring department to win games on a nightly basis.

As a 20.8 point-per-game scorer last season, Sharpe's impact cannot be replaced by just one player. The Blazers could apply for a disabled player exception, but even if they get it, the one player won't be enough. New head coach Micah Nori will have to make some rotation changes from what he was thinking of earlier in the offseason.

Nobody has the exact skillset Sharpe has, so the offense won't look the same as Nori was intending. The Blazers have some time between now and the start of training camp next month to come up with the right changes and combinations that will maximize Portland's potential in the backcourt for the upcoming season.