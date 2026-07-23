Blazers Fans Should Mark This Date on Their Calendars

The Portland Trail Blazers are held in a lease at the Moda Center until 2030 with a team option that can extend until 2035, which means a new agreement needs to be reached very soon.

The city council will come together on Aug. 12 to vote on whether to approve funding for renovations and approve a new 20-year lease that will keep the Blazers in town.

“August 12th is going to be a real inflection point for our city,” president of the city council Jamie Dunphy said via The Athletic insider Jason Quick. “I will tell you that right now, I firmly believe the city will move forward on the deal. I believe there is an overwhelming majority of the city council wants a good deal, wants to see this move forward.

“But if the city council decides we do not have a willing party on the other side, and they are not able to meet us and not able to negotiate in good faith or actually move toward a deal, then we will have to make a decision at that point whether this is the right decision for Portland."

Portland Wants to Negotiate with Tom Dundon

Tom Dundon is introduced during the first half during a game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the New Orleans Pelicans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All of this seems to fall on new owner Tom Dundon's shoulders. Dundon arrived in March after the sale from the Paul G. Allen estate was approved for him for $4.25 billion. Since arriving in Portland, Dundon has expressed numerous ways to cut costs and believes that the money funded for the arena's renovations should fall on taxpayers.

However, the city of Portland wants support from Dundon to help make this vision a reality. Dundon's latest moves haven't suggested that he is wanting to supply much money for the team's renovations, especially if he has the power to move the franchise outside of Portland.

The Blazers have been a staple in the city of Portland since 1970, and the team even won the 1977 NBA Finals. The Blazers belong in Portland, but there has to be some changes made in order for these traditions to continue. At the end of the day, both sides have to work together in an equal partnership.

“The city of Portland is going to continue to show up in good faith and demonstrate that we’re going to have an accountable process, but we will have a process,” Dunphy said via Quick. “I truly don’t know what is going to motivate the Blazers, outside of that, that we are a good partner and that it’s in everybody’s interests for the Blazers to stay in Portland."

With the city on board, it's Dundon and the Blazers' turn to respond.