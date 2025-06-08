Tyrese Haliburton Delivered Perfect Line in Locker Room After NBA Finals Game-Winner
Tyrese Haliburton created a highlight that will last forever in Game 1 of the NBA Finals when he drained a go-ahead jumper with just 0.3 remaining on the clock to stun the Oklahoma City Thunder and push the Indiana Pacers to an upset win. It turns out he had a perfect quip for afterwards, too.
Ahead of Sunday's Game 2 NBA TV brought viewers behind the scenes of Game 1's wild ending, including a trip into the Pacers' locker room. Sitting with two massive bags of ice on his knees, Indy's star point guard took a look at his phone and was shocked by the activity he saw there. Haliburton then delivered a great line.
"Damn, my phone is stupid right now," Haliburton said. "I guess people actually watch the Finals, huh?"
Indeed they do, Tyrese. And they will not hesitate to reach out after such an incredible highlight on the biggest stage.
It made for quite the Finals debut for Haliburton. But the series is far from over. OKC will try to get revenge on Sunday night with tip scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.