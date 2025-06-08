SI

Tyrese Haliburton Delivered Perfect Line in Locker Room After NBA Finals Game-Winner

A behind-the-scenes look at the Pacers' locker room after Game 1 provided quite the quote from Haliburton.

Liam McKeone

Haliburton's phone was blowing up after nailing a game-winner in Game 1 of the NBA Finals
Haliburton's phone was blowing up after nailing a game-winner in Game 1 of the NBA Finals / NBA T
In this story:

Tyrese Haliburton created a highlight that will last forever in Game 1 of the NBA Finals when he drained a go-ahead jumper with just 0.3 remaining on the clock to stun the Oklahoma City Thunder and push the Indiana Pacers to an upset win. It turns out he had a perfect quip for afterwards, too.

Ahead of Sunday's Game 2 NBA TV brought viewers behind the scenes of Game 1's wild ending, including a trip into the Pacers' locker room. Sitting with two massive bags of ice on his knees, Indy's star point guard took a look at his phone and was shocked by the activity he saw there. Haliburton then delivered a great line.

"Damn, my phone is stupid right now," Haliburton said. "I guess people actually watch the Finals, huh?"

Indeed they do, Tyrese. And they will not hesitate to reach out after such an incredible highlight on the biggest stage.

It made for quite the Finals debut for Haliburton. But the series is far from over. OKC will try to get revenge on Sunday night with tip scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

More NBA Finals on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NBA