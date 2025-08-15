SI

Tyrese Haliburton Shares Exciting Update on His Achilles Recovery

The Pacers star is celebrating all the small wins, too.

Madison Williams

Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is recovering from an Achilles tear he suffered during the NBA Finals.
Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is recovering from an Achilles tear he suffered during the NBA Finals. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

Tyrese Haliburton is celebrating all the baby steps in his recovery from an Achilles tear he suffered during the NBA Finals.

Since undergoing surgery on the Achilles tear in June, Haliburton has only been seen in a boot on his right foot. He's been moving around on a scooter at various events, such as the WNBA All-Star Game and WWE SummerSlam. His boot and scooter even made an appearance when he proposed to his longtime girlfriend Jade Jones a few weeks ago.

But, Haliburton shared an exciting update on Thursday—he can finally wear shoes again.

The Pacers star posted photos of him showing off his debut PUMA shoes. He captioned the post "Feels good to have 2 shoes on again." It appears that the boot is off, so that's a big step in his recovery process.

It's likely Haliburton won't compete in Indiana's 2025-26 season as he recovers from the injury and surgery. So, it's definitely exciting to celebrate all the wins in the meantime, even if they seem small.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NBA