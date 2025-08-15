Tyrese Haliburton Shares Exciting Update on His Achilles Recovery
Tyrese Haliburton is celebrating all the baby steps in his recovery from an Achilles tear he suffered during the NBA Finals.
Since undergoing surgery on the Achilles tear in June, Haliburton has only been seen in a boot on his right foot. He's been moving around on a scooter at various events, such as the WNBA All-Star Game and WWE SummerSlam. His boot and scooter even made an appearance when he proposed to his longtime girlfriend Jade Jones a few weeks ago.
But, Haliburton shared an exciting update on Thursday—he can finally wear shoes again.
The Pacers star posted photos of him showing off his debut PUMA shoes. He captioned the post "Feels good to have 2 shoes on again." It appears that the boot is off, so that's a big step in his recovery process.
It's likely Haliburton won't compete in Indiana's 2025-26 season as he recovers from the injury and surgery. So, it's definitely exciting to celebrate all the wins in the meantime, even if they seem small.