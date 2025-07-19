Tyrese Haliburton Arrived to WNBA All-Star Weekend With Scooter While Rehabbing Achilles
Tyrese Haliburton may be rehabbing his torn Achilles he suffered during the NBA Finals last month, but that hasn't stopped him from continuing to support the WNBA.
On Friday night ahead of the WNBA All-Star Skills Challenge and 3-Point Challenge, Haliburton showed up to his home arena Gainbridge Fieldhouse to support the WNBA stars. His right leg was still in a boot, but he was moving around with a scooter.
This is the second time Haliburton's been seen at Gainbridge Fieldhouse since his devastating Achilles tear he suffered on June 22 during Game 7 of the Finals vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder. Haliburton supported his friend Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever in a game on July 6. Clark was not playing in the game as she was recovering from a groin injury, which also coincidentally kept her out of the 3-point contest on Friday night.
We may see more of Haliburton in the crowd the next couple months as he won't be able to participate in basketball activities for the foreseeable future.