Utah Jazz Guard Made a Young Fan's Day With Sweet Courtside Gift
The Utah Jazz may have fallen mightily to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday afternoon, succumbing to the Eastern Conference's No. 1 team in a 120–91 loss, but point guard Jordan Clarkson was still out there making someone's day.
At some point during the game, Clarkson pulled off his headband and tossed it toward a young kid on the sidelines, who excitedly caught the surely sweaty accessory like it was his newest prized possession. Based on his reaction, he definitely didn't care how used the headband was—he was just pumped to have a souvenir from a genuine hooper.
Take a peek at that below:
Clarkson himself had a modest 10 points, three rebounds and two assists during the contest, which saw the Cavs' Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen put up 16 and 18 points, respectively. With the win, Cleveland also snapped a four-game losing streak.
Next up, the Jazz take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday at 9 p.m.