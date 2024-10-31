Victor Wembanyama Absolutely Nailed Halloween Costume Again, and NBA Fans Loved It
NBA fans loved Victory Wembanyama's Halloween costume in 2023, and it appears he's nailed it again.
As a rookie last season, the San Antonio Spurs star showed up as Slenderman, but this year he may have topped it. This year Wembanyama arrived dressed as Kaonashi from the movie Spirited Away.
I really want to know how the 7'3" superstar finds costumes that fit.
NBA fans loved the choice and the look he came up with.
The 20-year-old reigning NBA Rookie of the year definitely did a great job with his costume, but he has taken a step back on the court so far in his second season.
Wembanyama averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.6 blocks in 29.7 minutes per game as a rookie. It's early in the 2024-25 season, but so far he's averaging 16.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.8 blocks in 30.3 minutes per game. His shooting percentage (40.7%) and three-point percentage (19.0%) are also way down from his rookie year.
The season is young and the uber-talented Spurs star has plenty of time to turn his year around. Maybe his Halloween costume hype will help him get right.