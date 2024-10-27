Victor Wembanyama Did Not Wear Special Furry ‘Star Wars’ Shoes vs. Rockets
The San Antonio Spurs hosted the Houston Rockets for their home opener on Saturday night. The Spurs lost their first game of the season against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday with Victor Wembanyama scoring 17 points on 18 field goal attempts.
Wembanyama got off to a much better start on Saturday, hitting two three-pointers including one from the logo in the first quarter as the Spurs jumped out to an early lead.
One thing he didn't do during the first quarter was wear these special Chewbacca-inspired Nike GT Hustles. Shoe guru Nick DePaula posted them about an hour before tip on Saturday saying, "EXCLUSIVE: Victor Wembanyama has 'Wookiee of the Year' Nike GT Hustles tonight for San Antonio’s home opener—celebrating his Rookie of the Year season and his love for Star Wars."
DePaula didn't explicitly say that Wemby was wearing them during the game. Just that he "has" them. Maybe coach Gregg Popovich saw them and told him to take them back out to the parking lot and leave them there during the game, or maybe Nike just wanted these pictures out there. If the latter was the intention, it certainly worked.