Wild Photo Shows Draymond Green Looking So Small While Guarding Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama is known for his 7'4" height as he towers over NBA players night after night.
But, there's sometimes pictures taken of Wembanyama standing next to fellow NBA stars that make fans realize just how tall the second-year player really is. One photo taken of Wembanyama standing next to Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green on Saturday night is a prime example of this.
Green isn't one of the tallest players in the league by any means, but at 6'6", he's definitely a tall person in general. However, standing next to Wembanyama, he looks a lot shorter. While guarding the Frenchman, Green wasn't even standing at his shoulders. Take a look.
Wembanyama is tied for being the tallest active NBA player this season alongside Memphis Grizzlies rookie and former Purdue standout Zach Edey.
San Antonio and Memphis will play each other on Jan. 15 to mark the first showdown between Wembanyama and Edey, and the contest will surely provide some epic photos of the two 7'4" players.