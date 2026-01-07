Victor Wembanyama Finds Surprising New Way to Show Off Unrivaled Athleticism
San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama returned to the lineup on Tuesday night after missing two games because of a bone bruise in his left knee. Coming off the bench proved to be a very easy challenge for the big man, who dropped 30 points in 21 minutes but did not play during crunch time in San Antonio's 106-105 loss. The defeat dropped the Spurs to 25-11 on the year and once again hammered home the idea that they will go as far as Wembanyama can carry them.
So his health is of paramount importance.
The good news in that department is the 7'4" phenom felt spry and limber enough to perform a high kick that would have made any Rockette proud when several basketballs got stuck in the net.
This is something that Wembanyama absolutely did not need to do. But we're glad he did because how many other opportunities do we get to see someone lean back and casually kick something nine feet above the ground without really exerting themselves? How many of those who are able to perform such a feat are coming off a knee injury?
Some of life's questions will never be answered.
Wembanyama needs a little practice to be able to match renowned French dunker Kadour Ziani, who delights crowd by dislodging a wedgie with a flying kick. The Spurs would probably prefer their franchise player spend that time working on basketball moves but then again if anyone can figure out a way to score with their toes it's probably Wemby.