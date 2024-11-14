SI

Victor Wembanyama Made Wild NBA History in His 50-Point Game vs. Wizards

Andy Nesbitt

Victor Wembanyama scored a career-high 50 points in Wednesday's win over the Wizards.
/ Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Victor Wembanyama has lived up to the hype so far in his young NBA career and he took another step towards stardom on Wednesday night when he scored a career-high 50 points in the San Antonio Spurs' 139-130 win over the Washington Wizards.

The 20-year-old center hit a career-best eight three-pointers and became the fourth-youngest player in NBA history to score 50 points or more.

Speaking of NBA history, Wembanyama broke a cool league record by needing only 26 minutes to score 50 points.

Here are some highlights from his historic performance.

The Spurs are back in action Friday night when they host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

