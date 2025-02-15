Victor Wembanyama Surprisingly Calls LeBron James NBA's Most Underrated Player
LeBron James is widely viewed as one of the top-two basketball players in NBA history—and even the greatest ever by some. The four-time NBA champion and four-time NBA MVP is often regarded in the class of Michael Jordan and any other all-time great, but San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama believes James's game is the most underrated in the league.
"I'm gonna go with LeBron James," Wembanyama said, via NBA TV, asked the question. "Underrated just means you're not rated at your right value. I think LeBron's underrated."
Wembanyama did not elaborate in the video, and though James has been highly praised throughout his career for all his incredible achievements and play, it seems Wembanyama does not feel that James is appreciated as much as he should be.
James has already been recognized for reaching unprecedented accomplishments on the court, from becoming the NBA's all-time scoring leader to setting the record for most All-Star Game appearances. His longevity has proven to be a remarkable feat in itself, as James remains an All-Star caliber player at 40 years old. This season, his 22nd in the NBA, he is averaging 24.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 9.0 assists per game, ranking fourth in the league in assists.
Even still, it's possible that in part because James has been great for so long, he has not been fully appreciated for his otherworldly achievements. With James heading toward the likely final seasons of his career, there will only be so much more time to take in what he has done on the court while he is still playing.