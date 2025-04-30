Video Appears to Show Tyrese Haliburton’s Dad Instigating Giannis After Pacers Win
Tyrese Haliburton's father John approached Giannis Antetokounmpo on the court after the Indiana Pacers beat the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night.
Giannis was standing inside the Pacers three-point line after the game ended. He had his hands on his hips and was taking in the crushing defeat when Haliburton's father walked in front of him holding up a flag with a picture of his son on it.
The elder Haliburton appeared to wave the flag for a second and then put it down to take a step towards the Bucks star who was dealing with the emotions of his season ending after his team choked away a seven-point lead in the final minute of overtime.
Milwaukee's Pat Connaughton saw this happening and got in between them while a photographer backed up to get pictures. By the time NBA TV's cameras found the confrontation, multiple people were involved.
The confrontations continued as Giannis put his hands on Bennedict Mathurin and a whole scrum broke out. Eventually, Giannis and Haliburton's father appeared to leave things on decent-enough terms that Giannis gave him a thumbs up.
But that didn't save dad from the disappointment of his son, who said he disapproved of his actions and vowed to try and make things right with Giannis.