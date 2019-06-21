Hawks build around young core with Deandre Hunter, Cam Reddish
The Hawks added De'Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish to a young core that already featured Trae Young, Kevin Huerter and John Collins. The Crossover's Rohan Nadkarni joins SI Now to discuss how Atlanta is building a team with a clear identity and a bright future.
