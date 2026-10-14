50 Cent Talks Performing at Tyrese Haliburton's Wedding FOR FREE & Jay-z's Super Bowl Ambitions

You know, ain't no real bums in the league.

The few people I cringe when they get the ball.

Right?

But, but that, that guy is, is playing like his paycheck instead of his passion.

There's been a lot of lore about your boxing skills throughout your career.

I've heard you rap lyrics like your knuckle game is like Koto , and now we get to see you in the ring doing your thing.

How full circle is this for you?

It's, it's, it's really cool.

It's exciting because you, because you can live.

I lived in it for 2, for 2 months.

I spent, uh, you know, 30 days in, in Australia, but I trained the, the month before I switched over back to boxing training.

You're doing different things and you don't realize how much you're out of shape like because you'll be in shape in gym shape lifting weights you, you, you're not doing the, the what what boxing will require for you to actually be in shape and then when you start doing cardio for 2 hours and 3 hours in cardio , you start feeling a little different about it like.

You know, like you did a different kind of work.

You might want to go lay down and go to sleep after you.

I've seen a couple of viral moments.

One was back in the day, you hitting the speed bag with Floyd.

I remember that going crazy, everyone reacting to how accurate you were, your precision with it.

And I'm just wondering in that time being around Floyd when you guys were really close, what did you get to see?

What did you get a chance to see that most sports fans don't get to see about the boxing game?

Well, you know what, it's it's like.

Look, Floyd, Floyd's my brother, bro.

So when, even when we, I'm, I'm beef with him, look, look at it like when he's beefing with his dad, bro.

Like it happens, like, like that's what that is, but I love him , you know what I'm saying?

Like I don't have a thing.

I, even when I'm saying he can't read, I'm calling him chat.

Right, I don't, I don't not honor who he is.

You know what I'm saying?

And he, he's definitely significant in that, in that world, in that way.

And then for, when I'm around like that, I, you get a chance to vicariously Lived that Through, you know what I'm saying, I was getting butterflies when we, we go out to the rink.

Like you, when you're with somebody, like when you, you're down with them, like a fighter, you feel the fight getting ready to happen because you know, like, like how important it is for him to continue that, to continue to win and keep doing what he, you know, doing his thing.

But right now he's more valuable with a loss than he is with another win.

Because you know financially, what would happen if he lost.

It would be, uh, it would generate so much more money for him like, and, and, and he built a brand that was all about money.

So it's like he's the anti.

Champion.

He's the opposite of what Muhammad Ali was, bro, like, you know, people are really Excited at the idea of him having financial trouble right now.

You know what I'm saying, because you money made and that was all that matters.

Let's see how you react to not having that money and not uh Being, you know, He don't know how to not be that.

Yeah, so he got Get that back, you know, you know what I mean, so I hope we bounce back somehow.

Well, you know, one of the big things is there's a lot of money in this film game.

Obviously you've been killing it from Fightland and now Street Fighter, and I'm wondering what was your reaction when the world first went viral seeing you with the shaved face.

Yeah, oh, it's crazy.

I'm like this.

Look, I, um.

Just preparing for it was, was different.

Like you said, I felt like I had to make weight, so it's just, it's no different from what the fighters go through when they, they pick a class that they're gonna box at.

And it may be a catch weight where they gotta come down and do something.

So, like, I'm like, nah, I gotta be this size for the, to, to film.

I gotta look like this when I get ready to be on film.

And I, I know what my body looks like when I'm at like 205, 200.

Pounds then, then I look like, uh, you know, I eat the weights, you know, them guys that, that, that say I pick things up, I put things down, you know what I mean?

Like, like I look like a real muscle head at that, at that weight, but I, I, I'll walk around like 20 pounds heavier, like 30 pounds.

Well, I, I lost 30 pounds in the process to get there, so it was like I was like 230 and I came down to uh 200 pounds.

But uh, right, like this is right before we shot with no shirt, no nothing going on.

You showed you have the discipline to do it.

I gotta pick your brain.

Super Bowl is coming up.

It's obviously been a lot of chatter about Hove wanting to do the Super Bowl, and him and Kaepernick going back and forth.

Being someone who's been part of an Emmy Award-winning Super Bowl, what are your thoughts on that whole thing?

I mean, Jay, that's, that's the biggest sporting event.

You can, you know.

It is the, the widest viewed sporting event in America.

You know what I mean, so it's, it's, he's, of course he's gonna want to do it for himself at some point, you know what I'm saying, like he's uh.

Yeah, he's he's positioned himself as the best guy.

So, and it's not the, the, the momentum of music.

It is sheer positioning, which is more significant to me personally, because it means you had the ability to pay attention to the landscape and maneuver.

To this point, like, even the, you know, the Beyonce Association does pretty well in the awards world, where you see.

About 24 more Grammy Awards than he had before he married her.

You know, well, I'm wishing you luck with the film.

In closing, I just wanted to shout you out.

I heard that Tyrese Halliburton story about you performing at his wedding was for free.

Thought that was pretty cool.

You know what that was?

Look, uh, so, so you understand it.

I was already invited to his wedding.

I was going, going as a guest.

And then when he got into him trying to find talent for it, he started looking and I'm like, Yo, so yeah, well, I hope you find it like because it's like it's the phone call for me is a lot easier.

Everybody answers the line, you know what I'm saying?

It's not like you, we gotta go through, I don't have to find your manager to find, I'm finding an artist first, like, tell him I want to talk to him first.

Yo, what you doing on this date?

You, you, you're doing something?

And then I Make, make the date.

Like I'll, I'll make it like that because they'll go, oh no, different 5 for me, you see what I'm saying, to do it.

It's a lot different than artist to artist.

I don't, when you don't have a problem selling tickets, people want to be where you're at.

So call and say, yo, come, come, let's do this, it's a lot easier for me.

And then when we went through the motions like, wait, I didn't negotiate for anybody.

So I don't want anybody to take less than they would take because of me.

You see what I'm saying?

So they got to throwing these numbers and, you know, some of that shit was like at 700 or 750 that they wanted to do it and it's like, I'm like, well, he had a point in his career where that's all, his whole career is that, and he's asking.

For the day, like, he's not looking at it like it's no different from what he would be doing on a stage.

Like if they're doing sheds and, and, and venues that decent sized venues, they're looking at it like a regular date, like a performance date.

And then um that's how those numbers came, but then.

When we run out of gas because they can't find it.

And I'm watching him disappointed and like, I'm like, yo, he said, yo, and they, they they asked for this, and I like, ah.

You know, I don't wanna Let the air out of it.

It was already supposed to be exciting.

That moment when it's done right, it's the only time you do it.

You only do that once, right?

Shout out to you for being there and being a part of history.

Yeah, I could do that.

Like if you go look, and for me, I don't need the money.

I got, bro, newsflash, I got a lot of money, right?

I got a lot of money.

And look, this is why my, my friends are rich.

Like these guys are very well off too, you, you know, financially.

He's like the, the, the star players.

My phone, if you saw who I could just get on the line like everybody, like Anthony Edwards, these guys, they, I ride with them, that they in younger, I was surprised that they were so into my music.

Specifically, and you know, I mean, different guys, but I really like them.

Like I'll go, I'll go watch them.

I like the sport, man.

I, I, I'll watch and then sports betting make you change how you look because you're looking at individuals stats and seeing if they are actually delivering.

Even when they lose the game, when you see the consistency, you go, damn.

You know what I mean, and then when I interact with them and it's not so serious because it's me, they're talking to me.

I can see when like it's from God, man.

The gift to be able to perform on that level because You know, ain't no real bums in the league.

The few people I cringe when they get the ball, right?

But, but, that guy is, is playing like his paycheck instead of his passion.

Because his passion got him there and, and he, and he's supposed to be playing on the level, but because he ain't been working at it.

You know how people get on the team and they look, and because they ain't the guy, they don't play like they to their full ability.

To the best of their ability and then when they do take the shot, you cringe, you know what I mean?

like.