Luka Dončić Reacts to Most Iconic Career Moments, Kobe Story and LeBron | Picture This

I heard somebody cursing me out in my language .

I turned around, it was Kobe.

I was with Star Trek.

Hi, it's Luka Doncic.

I'm gonna look at some photos and tell you the story about them.

I don't remember much about this story, but I know this is in in Madrid, you know, I was wearing Carmel's jersey, uh, so I was probably playing basketball outside.

Uh, this is my father.

I think I'm too young to remember, but we're definitely watching some basketball game.

Uh, I think it was in Slovene.

He introduced me to, to basketball, and, you know, since then we're always playing basketball.

Oh, this is Russ, uh, you know, I was guarding him .

We played one preseason game in in Madrid, so it was in OKC.

It was actually my second time playing against the NBA team, uh, but you know, playing against Russ was pretty special to me.

Uh, I think it was very physical, you know, I didn't expect it to be that physical, uh, so I was probably what, 17 here, and it was, it was really physical for us.

Oh yeah, that was dinner to me Cristiano and Marcello and you know, basketball and football, they always , uh, for Christmas get together for dinner, uh, so it's pretty awesome to meet Cristiano there .

I hear that was the first time you've been starstruck.

Uh, yeah, I mean for sure it's Cristiano, you know, I was just, just a kid, uh, trying to play basketball, you see no beard, no nothing, so it's a pretty special moment.

When I got drafted, you know, uh, I always dreamed to play in the NBA, uh, obviously, you know, uh.

I was the 3rd pick so it was pretty special and dream came true.

How long did you have that hat on before you figured out you weren't gonna be in Atlanta?

A couple seconds, probably 1 minute.

Was that crazy for you, like the whirlwind of.

Oh yeah, I mean it's definitely different than Europe, uh, so it was pretty crazy to me.

It was me and JB, you know, first time when we got presented this, obviously, you know, Derek was their first year, so it was pretty special to be on the same team with him because that's my guy me and JB were together.

Was there something about his game that you remember?

He always had that mid range, you know, it was his favorite, favorite shot, uh, but you know we just came into the league.

I think we're just trying to figure out who we are and what we're gonna do.

My boy, my guy being drafted with him was special because I learned a lot like in my rookie year by just like watching him and seeing him.

Even though he was a couple of years younger than me, he was just already great.

So, uh, being able to grow with him as, uh, friends and teammates.

And his players, um , made me better, but, uh, that's my guy, man.

I, I love him to death for sure.

First trophy in the NBA, you know, Rookie of the Year, it's a big award, so you know I still have it, and it's a special moment for me.

Is there a specific card?

This one is the record breaking the 4.75 million for that rookie.

Oh yeah, I mean that's, that's a lot of money for a card, so you know that to happen to me, uh, it's amazing.

So do you have a copy of that card?

No, I wish.

Oh man, that was when Kobe, uh, and Gigi, you know, came to my game and we played in, in LA, uh, obviously a moment I'll never forget.

Uh, I saw I heard somebody cursing me out in my language, so I turned around, it was Kobe.

I was.

Probably Star Trek .

You know, it was his first time seeing me play live, I think, so um just that he was in the audience, it was unbelievable.

Game winner in the bubble.

I really like that moment.

It's my first playoff appearance.

Obviously we lost against, you know, Kawhi, PG and the Clippers.

I think they had a pretty good team.

Uh, it was kind of first taste of the playoffs.

It was great to play that.

I was at the 73 point game.

That was something.

That was just, just one of those days when everything goes in, uh, you know, it's pretty special to score 73 in the NBA.

I don't think many people done it, so to have my name up there, it's, it's amazing.

When did you feel like it was gonna be a crazy game?

Probably after the first quarter, first half, I think I had like 40 something in the first half, so.

Uh, when we won the conference final, obviously it was a great moment.

I think we played one of the best basketballs there, so that was an amazing team and it was amazing to be part of that.

What can you say about your relationship with Kyrie?

Uh , we have a great relationship, you know, we still do.

I think he's a great guy and, uh, obviously on the court everybody knows what he does, but.

The most important thing, he's a great guy and we're still in contact with each other.

Did he teach you anything?

I mean, just trying to teach me dribbling, but it's hard to dribble like him, you know.

He's one of a kind in that.

They're just winning the Western Conference MVP something like that, uh, yeah, it was a special moment.

Yeah, my trade to the Lakers, uh, you know, obviously, uh.

Career life changing event, uh, how you say it, uh, but I'm very happy where I'm at.

Do you remember what you were doing when you got that news?

I think I was watching a movie.

I thought it was a joke.

I hope he called me.

Yeah I mean it was amazing to be his teammate, you know, I learned a lot from him, you know, his professionalism and the way he plays the game of basketball, you know, it's impressive what he's doing at this age, you know, it's never been done before, so it was just great to be around him and learn from him.

Was there the craziest thing you've seen him do?

Crazy thing.

No, not really.

Maybe just jumping that much at that age, it's insane.

Uh, that was a game winner against Denver.

Uh, you know, AR had that tip in for overtime.

It was a special game.

I think it was one of the best games, best games of the year.

It was nice to have a game winner .

Uh, that was the, uh, the last trip, uh, with the Lakers here, you know, everybody was in my country, uh, just trying to show them around.

Oh, that's a little silly.

It was a great trip.

I think everybody enjoyed it, and that's a great start for the new season.

Oh, get it, get it.

Is that ran the swing?

There's no need to comment on that.

It's terrible.

Just there being there and doing stupid things.

Oh, Britney, yeah, I mean , I like a lot, a lot of music, you know, like I said, especially 80s, nineties.

We go to karaoke right now, you gotta pick one song.

Oops, I did it again.

It's a good song.