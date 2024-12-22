NBA Player Gets Technical Foul for Telling Referee a Fan Spilled a Drink on the Court
The Golden State Warriors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 113-103 on Saturday night. It was just Golden State's third win in the last four weeks, but it was not without drama for the Warriors who saw one of their players get a technical foul for pointing out there was a wet spot on the court.
The very weird moment took place late in the third quarter after Donte Vincenzo hit a three with a minute left on the clock to cut the Warriors' lead to one. As the teams ran back up the floor, Brandin Podziemski tried to let the officials know that someone had spilled a drink on the court. Podziemski was obviously too animated for referee Sean Corbin who T'd up the Warriors guard.
Luckily, cooler heads prevailed and the Warriors were able to get the technical foul rescinded because, well, Podziemski was just trying to protect everyone.
Still, Podziemski has to feel like he's just getting picked on at this point. He's getting it from his coach, the fans, and now the refs when he's just trying to help.