Warriors Rookie Will Richard Had Such a Sweet Reaction to Meeting Steph Curry
Golden State Warriors rookie Will Richard may have made his NBA Summer League debut on Sunday, but it sounds like the moment he'll remember most from that night actually happened off the court.
While speaking with reporters, Richard was asked whether he had a chance to meet his new teammate and future Hall of Famer Steph Curry, one of the game's brightest stars and best shooters.
Of course, Richard's face immediately lit up at the question, which he answered with a resounding "yes."
"Definitely a top three moment in my life," the rookie said of the interaction.
Watch that below:
The Dubs officially acquired Richard as of Sunday, following their draft-day trade with the Memphis Grizzlies. And so far, he's showing why they wanted him.
In his Sunday debut against the San Antonio Spurs, the former Florida Gators guard and national champion tallied 16 points, four rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes. He also fired up a would-be game-winner ... though the bucket was ultimately no good and the team lost 90–88.
Still, we're sure Curry was impressed.