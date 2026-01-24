Warriors-Timberwolves Game Postponed After Federal Agents Kill Man in Minneapolis

The NBA has called off a game between the Warriors and Timberwolves scheduled for this evening after federal agents shot and killed a man in Minneapolis this morning, it said Saturday afternoon. At press time, the game will be played Sunday at 4:30 p.m. local time/5:30 ET.

“The decision was made to prioritize the safety and security of the Minneapolis community,” the league said in a statement.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has carried out Operation Metro Surge, a violent crackdown on immigration, since December.

The crackdown has drawn significant criticism within Minnesota; hundreds of businesses throughout closed Friday in a general strike that accompanied a massive protest in Minneapolis.

On Jan. 7, ICE agent Jonathan Ross shot and killed 37-year-old U.S. citizen Renee Good. (The Timberwolves held a moment of silence in the wake of her death.) The victim of Saturday’s shooting has been identified as Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated