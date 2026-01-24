Warriors-Timberwolves Game Postponed After Federal Agents Kill Man in Minneapolis
In this story:
The NBA has called off a game between the Warriors and Timberwolves scheduled for this evening after federal agents shot and killed a man in Minneapolis this morning, it said Saturday afternoon. At press time, the game will be played Sunday at 4:30 p.m. local time/5:30 ET.
“The decision was made to prioritize the safety and security of the Minneapolis community,” the league said in a statement.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has carried out Operation Metro Surge, a violent crackdown on immigration, since December.
The crackdown has drawn significant criticism within Minnesota; hundreds of businesses throughout closed Friday in a general strike that accompanied a massive protest in Minneapolis.
On Jan. 7, ICE agent Jonathan Ross shot and killed 37-year-old U.S. citizen Renee Good. (The Timberwolves held a moment of silence in the wake of her death.) The victim of Saturday’s shooting has been identified as Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse.
Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .