Andrew Wiggins Wants to be an All-Star Next Season

When Andrew Wiggins became an All-Star starter last season, it seemed like critics came out of every corner. He put them to rest with his fantastic playoff performance, but Wiggins hasn't forgotten his critics. Andrew Wiggins wants to be an All-Star again to prove everyone wrong.

Wiggins was a guest on The VC Show with Vince Carter and Ros Gold-Onwude where he discussed his desire to be an All-Star again.

"Love to be an All-star again," Wiggins said. Obviously, a championship is the main goal. One thing I'm really going to strive for this upcoming season is being on the defensive team. That's a big goal of mine. Hopefully, I opened some eyes in the playoffs. I didn't get not one vote this year. I took it personal in the playoffs. This is my chance to showcase what I can really do."

Andrew Wiggins definitely has a lot to take personally and put on his shoulder for next season. From not getting enough respect as an All-Star starter, to not getting any defensive votes in the playoffs, there's more than enough bulletin board material for Wiggins to come in the 2022-23 NBA season extra motivated.

Most of the key players on the Golden State Warriors have already become very proven players. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green don't have anything left to prove besides really pushing for extra championships. Andrew Wiggins has a different narrative, one that he hopes to erase in the upcoming season.

