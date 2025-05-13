Inside The Warriors

Anthony Edwards' Insane Buzzer-Beater in Warriors-Wolves Game 4 Goes Viral

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards drained a deep buzzer-beating three-pointer against the Golden State Warriors

May 10, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) smiles after being fouled by the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter during game three in the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves are in the middle of a very competitive second-round playoff series, but going into it, but were looking forward to the superstar battle between Steph Curry and Anthony Edwards.

Unfortunately for everyone, Curry went down with a hamstring injury in Game 1, and now much of the spotlight has been on Edwards.

In Minnesota's Game 3 win, Edwards dropped 36 points to give the Timberwolves a 2-1 series lead, and he is trying to ride his hot hand into Game 4. In the first half of Monday's Game 4, Edwards dropped 14 points on 5-12 shooting from the field and 3-6 from three-point range, but no bucket was as impressive as the last one.

May 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) battles for position against the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Edwards put on the moves to pull out a between-the-legs step back jump shot from far beyond the arc as the halftime buzzer sounded, draining the shot with two defenders right in his face.

The deep buzzer-beating three-pointer from Anthony Edwards has gone viral on social media.

Via Hoop Central: "🚨ANTHONY EDWARDS AT THE BUZZER🚨"

Via ClutchPoints: "ANTHONY EDWARDS FROM DEEP TO BEAT THE 1ST HALF BUZZER 🚨"

Via NBA TV: "ANT FROM DEEP AT THE HALF-TIME BUZZER 🚨"

Via NBA: "ANT TO BEAT THE HALFTIME BUZZER 🔥🔥

IT'S A BATTLE AT THE BREAK ON ESPN!!"

Edwards is certainly doing his job as he tries to give the Timberwolves a convincing 3-1 series lead, while the Warriors need much more help to even the series in Curry's absence. The Warriors certainly need to hope Edwards' insane buzzer-beater does not give Minnesota a boost of momentum heading into the second half.

