Anthony Edwards' Insane Buzzer-Beater in Warriors-Wolves Game 4 Goes Viral
The Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves are in the middle of a very competitive second-round playoff series, but going into it, but were looking forward to the superstar battle between Steph Curry and Anthony Edwards.
Unfortunately for everyone, Curry went down with a hamstring injury in Game 1, and now much of the spotlight has been on Edwards.
In Minnesota's Game 3 win, Edwards dropped 36 points to give the Timberwolves a 2-1 series lead, and he is trying to ride his hot hand into Game 4. In the first half of Monday's Game 4, Edwards dropped 14 points on 5-12 shooting from the field and 3-6 from three-point range, but no bucket was as impressive as the last one.
Edwards put on the moves to pull out a between-the-legs step back jump shot from far beyond the arc as the halftime buzzer sounded, draining the shot with two defenders right in his face.
The deep buzzer-beating three-pointer from Anthony Edwards has gone viral on social media.
Edwards is certainly doing his job as he tries to give the Timberwolves a convincing 3-1 series lead, while the Warriors need much more help to even the series in Curry's absence. The Warriors certainly need to hope Edwards' insane buzzer-beater does not give Minnesota a boost of momentum heading into the second half.