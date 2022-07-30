Charles Barkley Thinks Bob Myers is the 'Second-Best Thing' to Happen to Golden State

Skip to main content
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Barkley has had some downright awful takes regarding the Golden State Warriors but this one might not be too far off

There has been no love lost between the Golden State Warriors' fan base and Charles Barkley. 

But recently, the former player and current TV analyst said something that even the most die-hard Warriors' fan can agree with.

During an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area during the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Gold Course, Barkley gave an abundance of credit for Golden State's success to Bob Myers, the team's general manager. He even said he's one of the greatest things to ever happen to the franchise that's turned dynastic under his leadership.

“Bob Myers has done a fabulous job," Barkley said. "He won the Finals for those guys this year, going out and getting Andrew Wiggins. He was the second-best player. Jordan Poole. Otto Porter."

While recognizing the Warriors as NBA Champions is undeniable, actually giving credit to the Warriors organization is somewhat uncharted territory for Barkley. As fans remember, Barkley refused to pick Golden State in any of the five games in the Western Conference Finals.

He openly stated that he could not in good conscience actually pick the Warriors even though he knew they were the better team. This drew "Chuck you suck!" chants from Warriors fans at Chase Center.

But Barkley has finally changed his tune, at least when it comes to the actual players and foundation of the franchise that's won four championships in the last eight years — and yes, that's four more than Barkley, himself for those keeping score at home. 

“So, Bob Myers was the second-best thing to happen to the Warriors since Steph Curry the last few years," Barkley said. "So, give Bob Myers some credit. And, obviously, Otto Porter played great. Drafting Jordan Poole. You talk about Steph and those guys, give Bob Myers a ton of credit. He deserves it.”

May 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; TNT analyst Charles Barkley during the TNT NBA Tip-Off pregame show before game five of the 2022 western conference finals outside of Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
