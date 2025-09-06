Draymond Green Announces Interesting Upcoming Appearance in China
The story of the offseason with the Golden State Warriors has centered around one player, that being Jonathan Kuminga. Now that fellow restricted free agent Cam Thomas has agreed to sign his qualifying offer with a no-trade clause, it means that a decision from Kuminga and the other two restricted free agents could be coming soon.
However, there are still other storylines to follow in Golden State, especially with their top three players all entering next season at 35 years old or older. One of those is Warriors defensive anchor Draymond Green, who came up just short of becoming the oldest Defensive Player of the Year in NBA history last season.
While he may be looking to still do that next season, as well as chase that fifth championship ring, the star forward still has one item left on his offseason agenda before getting ready for training camp. Plenty of NBA players, such as James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and Steph Curry, have made trips out to China this offseason.
According to Green, he's planning to do so as well in mid-September. But, he revealed in a new video that he'll be participating in a unique challenge while he's there.
"This isn't just an appearance, I'm jumping into a 100-point 1v1 street battle," Green said. "Get ready for some straight fire!"
As mentioned, other stars have made appearances in China this offseason and years past, but not all participate in a contest like such. According to Ballislife, NBA stars Paul George, Derrick Rose, and DeMarcus Cousins have participated in the 1v1 to 100 street ball battle before. While all of those players are viewed as better scorers than Green, that doesn't mean he can't put the ball in the basket.
Draymond Green's Offensive Game
Green has been a consistent defender since ever since establishing himself with the Warriors, but he reached the peak of his offensive game during the Warriors' dynasty. His best offensive season came during the 2015-16 season, when he averaged 14.0 points and 7.4 assists per game, shooting an impressive 38.8% from beyond the arc.
While his offensive game has regressed since then, he's still shown flashes of the third option he used to be for this Warriors team. Even last season, Green posted three 20-point games, including two games making five three-pointers.
NBA players are truly a different level of basketball player, and Green has a chance to prove to the naysayers that he can still score when asked.
