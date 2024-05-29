Inside The Warriors

Draymond Green Issues Unexpected Apology

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has apologized

Joey Linn

Jan 30, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after being called for a foul during the first quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 30, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after being called for a foul during the first quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports / Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

During Tuesday's TNT broadcast of Game 4 between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green issued an unexpected apology.

Taking a shot at ESPN's Stephen A. Smith on a recent episode of The Big Podcast with Shaquille O'Neal, Green said, "Stephen A. Smith really pissed me off... He hit me, he was like, 'Yo, it's been hard for a lot of us to talk about you these last few days.' ... Stephen A. [Smith], any time I meet someone and they something about you, it's never like, 'Yo, I like him. He's cool.' It's always like, 'Man, f--k that dude.' ... I always say back, 'I actually know the guy. The guy is actually a cool dude.' ... To sit back and see those that claim to know and appreciate me as a human being just blow with the narrative that was easy. I lost a lot of respect for a lot of people."

These were the comments Green apologized for during the broadcast, saying, "Shaq, I was on your podcast... and you just mentioned Stephen A. [Smith]. And I said something that didn't come out the way I said it so I want to apologize to him. I said that publicly, I want to apologize publicly... I was wrong for that."

Smith accepted Green's apology, writing on X, "Apology accepted my brother @Money23Green. The love is always here for you, my Queens’ brother Kenny, and the whole TNT crew. Love y’all. I apologize as well, for anything I may have done. I’m not trying to hurt anybody. Now let’s enjoy this marvelous @NBA basketball we’re about to see. #AllLove."

Related Articles

Klay Thompson Shares Strong Message Amid Contract Rumors

Steve Kerr Reacts to Warriors Receiving Zero Championship Votes in GM Survey

Steve Kerr Gets Brutally Honest About Warriors vs. Lakers

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.