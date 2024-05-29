Draymond Green Issues Unexpected Apology
During Tuesday's TNT broadcast of Game 4 between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green issued an unexpected apology.
Taking a shot at ESPN's Stephen A. Smith on a recent episode of The Big Podcast with Shaquille O'Neal, Green said, "Stephen A. Smith really pissed me off... He hit me, he was like, 'Yo, it's been hard for a lot of us to talk about you these last few days.' ... Stephen A. [Smith], any time I meet someone and they something about you, it's never like, 'Yo, I like him. He's cool.' It's always like, 'Man, f--k that dude.' ... I always say back, 'I actually know the guy. The guy is actually a cool dude.' ... To sit back and see those that claim to know and appreciate me as a human being just blow with the narrative that was easy. I lost a lot of respect for a lot of people."
These were the comments Green apologized for during the broadcast, saying, "Shaq, I was on your podcast... and you just mentioned Stephen A. [Smith]. And I said something that didn't come out the way I said it so I want to apologize to him. I said that publicly, I want to apologize publicly... I was wrong for that."
Smith accepted Green's apology, writing on X, "Apology accepted my brother @Money23Green. The love is always here for you, my Queens’ brother Kenny, and the whole TNT crew. Love y’all. I apologize as well, for anything I may have done. I’m not trying to hurt anybody. Now let’s enjoy this marvelous @NBA basketball we’re about to see. #AllLove."
