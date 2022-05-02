Skip to main content
Draymond Green Offers His Thoughts on Flagrant 2 Call Vs. Memphis

Draymond Green Offers His Thoughts on Flagrant 2 Call Vs. Memphis

Draymond Green had an interesting take on his flagrant 2 foul in Game 1 that sent him packing early.

Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports

Draymond Green had an interesting take on his flagrant 2 foul in Game 1 that sent him packing early.

After a game that has Warriors fans around the country up in arms about officiating, Draymond Green offered his perspective on one of the most controversial calls of the day.

Coming as what many saw as a head-scratching ejection after Green pulled Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke to the ground under the rim, the Warriors’ star took to his podcast to break down the play.

“I’m actually dumb enough to think I wasn’t going to get a flagrant 1,” Green said in his Memphis hotel room as he recorded the Draymond Green Show. “Talk about an idiot. If you wanna call anyone an idiot, look no further than Draymond Green, himself.”

This isn’t the first time Green has been ejected from a playoff game. As many Warriors fans painfully remember, the Michigan State Product was tossed from Game 4 of the NBA Finals in 2016 and was subsequently suspended for Game 5 after an altercation with LeBron James.

Sunday’s foul felt different for those watching Game 1, though. As Green clearly struck Clarke in the face in an attempt to dislodge the ball while Clarke went up for a shot at the rim and pulled him down by his jersey, his actions didn’t seem to warrant a flagrant 2 — which also comes with an automatic ejection.

In Green’s eyes, he didn’t even think he’d be slapped with a flagrant 1 — obviously an inaccurate assessment.

“When they reviewed the foul for as long as they reviewed it, I said to myself, ‘Hmm. I wonder what could they be deciding that’s possibly going to take this long?” Green said. “You know what’s crazy? I was actually about to start dancing to the crowd saying ‘Kick him out!’”

Luckily for Green, his better judgment took over as he was actually kicked out of the game. Good call, Draymond. 

May 1, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) have words during game one of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports
News

Draymond Green Offers His Thoughts on Flagrant 2 Call Vs. Memphis

By C.J. Petersonjust now
May 1, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) shoots the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies during game one of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports
News

Klay Thompson Breaks Down Final Sequence in Game 1 Win

By C.J. Peterson1 hour ago
16514427025876
News

Brandon Clarke: Draymond Green's Foul 'Not Surprising'

By Joey Linn1 hour ago
f5588-16474616651979-1920
News

Steph Curry Reacts to Draymond Green's Ejection

By Joey Linn1 hour ago
USATSI_18165858_168390270_lowres
News

NBA Head Official Explains Why Draymond Green Was Ejected

By Farbod Esnaashari1 hour ago
92ec313c-e4fb-429c-bcb2-386acf733a7a-draymond
News

Draymond Green Shares First Post After Ejection

By Joey Linn2 hours ago
USATSI_15690420_168390270_lowres
News

Damian Lillard Says Warriors Have 'Championship Resilience'

By Farbod Esnaashari2 hours ago
Stephen-Curry-Jordan-Poole
News

Steph Curry Reacts to Jordan Poole's Big Game vs. Memphis Grizzlies

By Joey Linn2 hours ago
Apr 24, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) before the game against the Denver Nuggets prior to game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sport
News

Steph Curry Reacts to Thrilling Game One Win

By Joey Linn2 hours ago