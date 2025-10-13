Draymond Green's Trash Talk To Dalton Knecht in Warriors-Lakers Goes Viral
Draymond Green is one of the best defenders in NBA history, and still, his trash-talking and on-court menacing are what fans will remember him for the most when he steps away from the game.
Green has had plenty of viral moments exchanging words with his competitors on the floor throughout his career. One particularly memorable incident occurred between Green and Paul Pierce at the tail end of Pierce’s career several years ago, where Draymond hilariously chastised Pierce’s attempt at a retirement tour.
“They don’t love you like that,” Green infamously told Pierce from the bench. “You thought you was Kobe?”
The four-time champion Green had another viral trash-talking moment on Sunday, this time directed at Los Angeles Lakers’ second-year guard Dalton Knecht. Green made light of a failed trade at the deadline that would have sent Knecht to Charlotte in exchange for center Mark Williams, but a failed physical on Williams’ behalf forced the Lakers into nixing the deal.
“Don’t talk s--t to me,” Green told Knecht. “You got traded and traded back.”
Coming Up Short
Knecht’s Lakers ultimately got the better of Green’s Warriors in the preseason contest, pulling away with a 126-116 win. Green scored two points in 22 minutes, while also dishing out four assists and recording two blocks. Knecht tallied 16 points on 4-of-9 from the field overall, making 2-of-5 attempts from beyond the arc.
The Warriors were without superstar Stephen Curry, who is “banged up” but expected to play in Tuesday’s preseason game at Portland. The Warriors are 2-1 this preseason, earning wins over the Lakers and Trail Blazers ahead of Sunday’s loss in their second meeting with LA. The Warriors close the preseason at home against the Clippers on Friday.
Green will soon get a chance to trash-talk Knecht again, perhaps with a better result, when the Warriors and Lakers meet in the second leg of the NBA’s season-opening double-header in its return to NBC. Warriors vs. Lakers will be the 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT game that evening, following Kevin Durant’s debut for the Houston Rockets against the OKC Thunder.
Most reputable sportsbooks have the Warriors' season win total set between 45 and 48 wins. Golden State has the tenth-best odds to win the NBA Championship, narrowly edging out the Atlanta Hawks, as well as the seventh-best odds to win the Western Conference behind teams such as the Lakers, Clippers, Timberwolves, and Rockets.