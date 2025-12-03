Thunder-Warriors Game Statuses Revealed for Butler, Green, Dort, Caruso, More

The Golden State Warriors (11-10) got good injury news Tuesday, as Jimmy Butler (glute) and Draymond Green (foot) will play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-1). Butler was listed as questionable earlier Tuesday after taking a hard fall against the Pelicans on Saturday.

Stephen Curry (quad), De'Anthony Melton (ACL) and Al Horford (sciatica) are still out for the Warriors, but Melton should make his season debut soon. Curry will be re-evaluated on Thursday, and that will give us a better idea if he'll return during Golden State's upcoming three-game road trip.

For the Thunder, Luguentz Dort (adductor) and Alex Caruso (quad) were ruled out Tuesday. They join Isaiah Hartenstein, who is out at least another week with a calf strain.

Seth Curry Likely to Make Season Debut, and the Dubs Need Him

In the last six games, the Warriors are shooting 31.9 percent from three. That's the third-worst mark in the NBA in that span.

Seth Curry shot an NBA-best 45.6 percent from three last season.

Of course, Seth's shooting is the main reason he's a Warrior right now. But it will be interesting to see if his low-turnover, high-ball-movement way of playing brings more rhythm to the offense.

We'll also see if his lack of size is exposed playing in smaller Golden State lineups.

Key for the Warriors to Give Themselves a Chance

The Thunder force 18.1 turnovers per game. That's the most in the NBA.

The Warriors turn the ball over on 16 percent of their possessions. That's the fifth-worst rate in the NBA.

In their first matchup this season, the Warriors had 20 turnovers and lost 126-102.

Golden State has been taking care of the ball better lately, averaging just 12.5 turnovers over its last four games.

The Warriors' best bet is to let Butler initiate most of the offense. He has a team-low 8.5 percent turnover rate.