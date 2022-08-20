Skip to main content
Exclusive: Matt Barnes Reveals Favorite Part of Draymond Green's Wedding

Matt Barnes had a very exclusive perspective of Draymond Green's wedding.

Draymond Green had one of the most epic weddings anyone has ever seen. From incredibly star-studded guests, to performances, to even a blunt bar. Matt Barnes was one of his exclusive guests, and he told Inside the Warriors what his favorite part about the wedding was.

"I just think being able to get everybody together across the board," Barnes said. "It was a star-studded event, a lot friends, a lot of family, a lot of love. Everybody made a big deal about the cannabis bar, which was dope. The performances were dope, it was just a great weekend, the energy was amazing, it was a beautiful time at the Fairmont."

There was a very cool photo Barnes was able to be a part of, where all past and present members of the Golden State Warriors joined for one epic photo. He gave some details on what that experience was like as well.

"It was dope," Barnes said. "Warriors are in my heart, being able to see guys that played there, guys that are still there, and all the stars around the league, LeBron, Jayson Tatum, and Bam, it really shows how loved Draymond is."

In the NBA world, there may not be another wedding like Draymond Green's. What he was able to put together is very true to what Matt Barnes said, Draymond is an incredibly loved member of the NBA family.

