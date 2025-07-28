Fans React to NBA's Steph Curry Post on Monday
Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry has cemented himself as one of the NBA's greatest players of all time, as a four-time champion, two-time MVP, 11-time All-Star, and the league's undisputed best shooter ever.
Curry has had a decorated and legendary career, spending all 16 years with the Warriors thus far. While Curry is undoubtedly a Warriors legend, he has become an NBA fan favorite around the world. As part of the "NBA handles week," the league shared a post on Instagram to highlight one of Curry's insane plays last season.
Via NBA: "'That should count for more than 2 points!' 🤣🤯 Steph doing Steph things for NBA handles week!"
Many fans reacted to and commented on the NBA's post about Curry.
"Lol he be practicing so much he was like lemme get this one off," one fan said.
"Top 10 player ever," another fan claimed.
"The amount of times I see Steph do something crazy and my answer is 'welp that’s why he’s Steph Curry,'" a fan commented.
"Steph just be tossing the ball in any direction and it lands in the hoop 😂," another fan said.
"How do you even think to do that 😭😭," one fan replied
"To pull that off and stand there like you don’t know what happened is just a testament to greatness," a fan said.
Curry is one of the most exciting players the NBA has ever seen. From his legendary three-point shooting to his elite handles and finishing, there is a reason why everyone tunes in to watch the Warriors' superstar.