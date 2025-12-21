Takeaways from Warriors' Win Over Suns: Bench Player Saves Dubs

The Golden State Warriors (14-15) snapped a three-game losing streak with a 119-116 win over the Phoenix Suns (15-13) on Saturday at Chase Center.

Stephen Curry had a team-high 28 points, Jimmy Butler had 25, and Will Richard came off the bench to score 20.

Devin Booker led all scorers with 38 points in defeat.

Draymond Green was ejected in the second quarter after picking up two technical fouls in the same sequence.

Here are three takeaways from Saturday's games.

Richard Saves the Warriors

Richard entered Saturday having had three consecutive healthy scratches.

He shouldn't get another healthy scratch for a long time.

Richard had 20 points on 6-of-7 shooting, 4-of-4 from three and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line.

His key stretch came in the second quarter. With the Suns leading 56-44 with 6:30 to go, Richard had a putback, a three, two free throws and a miraculous putback with 0.4 seconds to go in the half. His fingerprints were all the Warriors closing the half with a 20-11 push to cut the deficit to three.

Richard had another important stretch late in the third quarter. He hit a three, made two free throws and hit another three, helping the Warriors push their lead from one to seven.

Richard barely played in the fourth quarter, which is why he finished with just 19 minutes. Steve Kerr has no reason to have him sit for such long stretches moving forward.

Dubs Prove They Can Dominate the Glass

The Warriors have a small roster, so it's not a surprise that they entered Saturday 22nd in the NBA in rebound rate at 48.7 percent.

With that said, they were small last year, and yet they still ranked seventh with a 50.9 percent rebound rate.

On Saturday, they dominated the glass with a 49-34 advantage.

I don't think they will suddenly be an elite rebounding team, but it is interesting that they have their worst rebounding rates when Buddy Hield or Al Horford is on the floor, and both didn't play Saturday.

It was truly a team effort against the Suns. Curry surprisingly led the team with 10, and the Warriors also got great rebounding productive from Gary Payton II (8), Trayce Jackson-Davis (7) and Richard (5).

Curry Gets Warriors Out of Clutch-Game Slump

The Warriors led by seven with five minutes to go, so this didn't officially become a clutch game until there was 3:44 to go, but I should point that Curry hit a baseline jumper to put the Warriors up by nine with 4:36 to go that was "clutch" but won't count for NBA.com's purposes.

After the Suns cut it to five, Curry hit a running bank shot. After the Suns trimmed the lead to five again, Curry sprinted off a pindown screen and was doubled coming off it, giving Quinten Post a wide-open dunk. After the Suns cut it to four, Curry hit a 29-foot three-pointer in which he almost out of bounds.

After the Suns trimmed the deficit to two, Curry was doubled and threw a pass to Payton, who then found Jimmy Butler for an and-1 layup.

Curry then made two free throws to extend the lead to four. And lastly, he got fouled twice with under 10 seconds to go and didn't get either call, but he soared in for a reverse layup anyway.

Entering Saturday, the Warriors were 5-10 in clutch games, and in games they had Curry, they were 3-7. He was 13-of-35 shooting with six turnovers and three assists in the clutch this season, and his plus-minus was minus-20.

Officially, he had nine points on 3-of-4 shooting in the clutch Saturday.

He carried the Warriors down the stretch, and that's what they'll need moving forward.