Gary Payton II Gets Brutally Honest About Warriors' Big Preseason Flaw

The Golden State Warriors have one preseason game left to resolve their on-court issues

Logan Struck

Mar 29, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Golden State Warriors guards Stephen Curry (30) and Gary Payton II look to the bench during a break in the action against the Charlotte Hornets during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-Imagn Images / Nell Redmond-Imagn Images
Heading into their preseason finale on Friday night against the LA Clippers, the Golden State Warriors hold a 3-1 record through their four exhibition games so far. However, despite winning three of four games, they have not all been pretty.

The Warriors have showed one major flaw through preseason action so far: Turnovers.

The Warriors have lost or tied the turnover battle in three of their four games, averaging 21.8 turnovers per game, compared to the 20 per game by their opponents. In their last outing against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Warriors committed 25 turnovers as a team, five coming from Steph Curry, while another nine came from Will Richard and Buddy Hield combined.

Gary Payton II addresses turnover concerns

May 10, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) warms up before game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

After practice on Thursday, standout guard Gary Payton II was asked about the Warriors' turnover problem.

"There's three guys that's allowed to have turnovers. Everybody else can’t," Payton II said. "So, that's pretty much it. Everybody else can't. There's three guys that can have them, but Steve [Kerr] talked to them about what we can do to help keep their turnovers lower, and if we can help them keep their turnovers lower, then I think we'll be in a good spot. We're gonna live with those three guys."

Of course, Payton II is referencing Golden State's star trio of Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green, the three primary initiators in the offense. When a team has three future Hall of Famers in its lineup, who are all still playing at a high level, everything has to revolve around them.

Payton II was then asked what their supporting cast can do to help the stars keep their turnovers down.

"Give them the ball and get space," Payton II responded.

The Warriors' organization and players know that they only go as far as Curry, Butler, and Green can take them, so doing all they can to help that trio out is how they will win games.

Of course, guys like Payton II, Brandin Podziemski, Al Horford, Moses Moody, Buddy Hield, Jonathan Kuminga, and more are vital to the operation, but they know they are just supporting cast members behind the franchise stars, and they have to do whatever they can to help the team get the most out of those three while they still can.

The Warriors are set to face the Clippers on Friday for their preseason finale, giving them one last chance to clean things up before the games start to matter.

