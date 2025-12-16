Warriors Make Long-Term Starting Lineup Decision

Steve Kerr announced on Tuesday that the Warriors will start Stephen Curry, Moses Moody, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green and Quinten Post for the foreseeable future.

That fivesome hadn't started a game until Sunday against Portland.

Overall, the Warriors have started 15 different lineups in 27 games. They were in need of more rotation continuity, so sticking with one starting group for a while will help.

How Has This Lineup Fared?

It's a small sample size, but this lineup has been bad this season.

In 35 possessions, it has a minus-24.0 net rating, per Cleaning the Glass. It is scoring at 62nd percentile clip, but it is defending at 0 (!) percentile clip.

Against the Trail Blazers, it lost the first five minutes of the game 20-14, but then it won the first four minutes of the third quarter 14-9.

It should be noted that this lineup with Jonathan Kuminga in and Moody out has a plus-14.9 net rating in 94 possessions.

It's fair to question why they don't go back to Kuminga as a starter, but for better or worse, he's currently getting DNPs after a three-game stretch in which he went 8-of-32 from the floor.

Potential Strengths and Weakness of This Lineup

Moody and Post are two of the team's best shooters after Curry, so this lineup provides about as much spacing as possible for a group with Butler and Green on the court.

It is also about as big as the Warriors can play, which should in theory help the Warriors rebound better. Green and Butler have been playing the bulk of their minutes out of position (Green playing center and Butler playing power forward), and that may continue moving forward. But at least for the first fiveish minutes of the first and third quarters, they'll be playing their correct positions.

This lineup shouldn't have any major weakness. Its biggest issue so far has been a 22.9 percent turnover rate. Five of Draymond Green's eight turnovers against Portland came in the nine minutes this lineup was on the floor. His five turnovers led to nine Blazers points.

If he can lower his turnover rate, this lineup should work well.