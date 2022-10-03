Golden State Warriors Release Former Lakers Player

Just last season, Laker fans had some hope of Mac McClung being their new young potential star to replace Alex Caruso. Over time, it became clear that it was Austin Reaves who would start transitioning into that developmental process. McClung got a second chance with the Golden State Warriors this off-season, but now it's come to an end.

According to a report from Shams Charania, the Golden State Warriors have released Ma McClung and intend on bringing Ty Jerome to camp after he clears waivers.

Neither McClung nor Austin Reaves has the defensive prowess that Alex Caruso had for the Lakers, but fans seemed to be excited at the promise of both young players - especially because McClung is only 23 years old.

McClung hasn't had much NBA experience, but he has had some high moments in his young basketball career. He's an NBA G League Rookie of the Year (2022), NBA G League All-Rookie Team (2022), Big 12 Newcomer of the Year (2021), Big 12 All-Newcomer Team (2021), and Big East All-Freshman Team (2019). His resume in those categories speaks as to why there was such promise towards him, but he just hasn't found success in the NBA - he's only played in two NBA games.

Now, the Golden State Warriors will be moving towards Ty Jerome. He's shown some promise with the Oklahoma City Thunder, averaging 7.1 PPG, 2.3 APG, and 1.6 APG in 16.7 MPG over 48 games. Only time will tell to see if he ends up being a solid contribution for the Warriors.

