Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors host the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center on Wednesday night in a preseason matchup that looks much different than originally anticipated.
Portland's coming into the Bay Area without some critical pieces due to injury, while Golden State is looking to develop chemistry.
According to ESPN's Anthony Slater, Golden State is taking this preseason seriously. In tonight's expected lineup, veteran big man Al Horford is set to start at center as the Warriors continue testing their best five-man rotations.
With De'Anthony Melton sidelined as he continues recovering from last year's knee injury, the backcourt rotation will get an extended look, opening up some different looks within Steve Kerr's system.
The Trail Blazers will be missing Scoot Henderson, Damian Lillard, and Robert Williams III due to recovery from injuries. While that takes some competitive fire out of the matchup, it gives Golden State the perfect chance to tinker with lineups without much pushback.
What to Watch For
Starting Horford is not a surprise, but seeing the different sets they can run with manipulating positions will be a welcome sight for Warriors fans in a tune-up game.
That championship run in 2022 saw Golden State work through lineup questions early, finding combinations that carried them all the way through to winning the NBA Finals.
Steve Kerr will use tonight to see how Horford's veteran presence anchors different units. The big man can stretch the floor, protect the rim, and facilitate from the high post, giving Golden State some dynamic offensive and defensive ability.
There should also be an expectation for some three-guard lineups alongside Horford because of the guard depth that the Warriors now have.
Building an Identity
The Warriors need to lock in their offensive sets and defensive rotations before the games start counting. Against a shorthanded opponent, they can focus on execution rather than constant adjustments throughout the game.
The absence of Henderson and Lillard means Golden State's perimeter defenders won't be tasked with much outside of Jrue Holiday and Shaedon Sharpe, but it does let younger Warriors build confidence and find their rhythm.
Second-unit players like Moses Moody, Seth Curry, Jonathan Kuminga, and Gary Payton II will get expanded opportunities, crucial for establishing the bench depth that Golden State has essentially been waiting for all offseason.
With so many late additions to the new-look Warriors roster, playing a defensive-minded Trail Blazers team allows Golden State to get a real test with their rotation players, and that mindset could carry into the regular season.